5 Things Padma Lakshmi Can't Live Without

We interviewed Padma because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Not many people can call themselves a host of a widely-popular TV show or a bestselling author, but Padma Lakshmi can!
Tomorrow, the Top Chef host is making her children's book debut with the release of "Tomatoes for Neela," which "takes young readers on an intergenerational journey full of delicious flavors and fun food facts that celebrates a family's treasured recipes." Ahead of the launch, we caught up with Padma to discuss the things that spark joy in her life.
"I feel my happiest when I'm cooking with my daughter, Krishna," Padma explains. "We've been cooking together since she was able to hold a spoon, and now that she's 11, she's very confident in the kitchen- to the point where she can fry chicken by herself!"
Between hosting Top Chef, writing books and raising her daughter, Padma is busier than most. So, how does she relax, you ask?
"I'm most relaxed when I get a moment to myself on a Sunday morning, and curl up on the couch with the physical The New York Times," the author explained. "I turn my cell phone on silent and just enjoy."
We don't know about you, but that sounds like our kind of Sunday morning, too! For the other things that Padma loves, keep scrolling!
Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo
"This is a lifesaver for early mornings when I need to look wide awake."
Cashmere and Leather Goods from Cuyana
"This female led brand has the wonderful ethos "less is more," which is rare for a luxury brand. I love their soft cashmere sweaters and sweats, as well as their leather toiletry and makeup cases, and cross body handbags. I gave my friend actress Poorna Jaganathan a matching set of monogrammed travel cases and we just love them. They make us feel very glamorous."
OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
"My hair goes through a lot for Top Chef and various events, so when I want to give it some extra love I use this mask. It makes my strands silky soft."
Emma Vegan Leather Crossbody Bandolier
"I hate having to carry a purse, it's just one more thing to keep up with. I love this utilitarian leather phone case, which has a pocket that can keep my ID, credit card and any cash I may need, and a sturdy interior shell in case I drop it. It's slim enough to fit in my pocket, and has a chain in case I want to drape it over my shoulder."
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
"This has been my go-to liner for years. It's richly pigmented, glides on effortlessly and stays all day. The indigo color makes my brown eyes pop."
Want to check out Padma's new children's book for yourself? Shop it below!
Tomatoes for Neela by Padma Lakshmi
Featuring illustrations by Juana Martinez-Neal, Tomatoes for Neela "takes readers on an intergenerational journey while celebrating delicious flavors, international foods, and one families treasured recipes and traditions."
