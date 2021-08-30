Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Vanessa Bryant was feeling anything but blue as she dazzled in a vibrant cobalt gown for Dolce & Gabbana's highly anticipated runway show on Sunday, Aug. 30.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 30, 2021 8:54 PMTags
FashionVacationDolce & GabbanaEventsVanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant is enjoying a sweet (fashion) escape to Italy.

Kobe Bryant's widow recently jetted off to the romantic European country to feast her eyes on the latest and greatest collection from Dolce & Gabbana. For the fashion extravaganza, which was held on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Venice, Vanessa made sure to bring her fashion A-game.

The mom of four showed off the glitzy and glamorous outfit she wore to the fanciful fête with a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

In one photo, Vanessa dazzled in a vibrant cobalt-colored gown that featured long sleeves and blue gemstone embellishments at the bodice. She tied her look together with teal diamond drop earrings that could give Titanic's Rose Dawson a run for her money.

Other images captured behind-the-scenes moments from Dolce & Gabbana's runway, like the brand's Elizabethan Era-inspired designs and elaborate Shakespearean costumes that background models posed in.

Vanessa also posted candid snapshots of her night out with friends, including Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldaña, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel—who all scored invites to the highly anticipated fashion show on Sunday.

"This boat is lit," Ciara said in one of Vanessa's videos, as the group, minus J.Lo, enjoyed a late-night boat ride together.

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Vanessa's fabulous style didn't end once the catwalk was over either.

On Monday, Aug. 30, she wowed in a black-and-white zebra-print gown from D&G that featured dramatic bell sleeves and a plunging neckline. That same day, she shared a video of herself wearing a bright-blue-and-yellow lemon-printed dress.

"Silenzio Bruno," she wrote, quoting Disney's Luca film, which is based in Italy. "Back in Venice."

The mom of four's trip across the pond comes just a couple of weeks after she dropped off her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant at the University of Southern California.

"Today was rough. (This was before the tears came down)," Vanessa began her Instagram message on Aug. 18.

She then referenced her late husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. "Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever," Vanessa added. "I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON."

