The Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert Tells All on Life After Divorce From J.P. Rosenbaum

Amidst her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum, Ashley Hebert is ready to date someone new! Just not on reality television and not with the goal of walking down the aisle.

The pair married in 2012, after she accepted his proposal on the seventh season of The Bachelorette. The couple—who now share 6-year-old son Fordham and 4-year-old daughter Essex—announced their split last October and filed the official papers earlier this month.

In light of the breakup, Ashley got real on her Instagram Story on Aug. 29 about what her life looks like as a single mom, including how the 36-year-old star is navigating uncharted waters and dating as a divorcée.

When one fan asked if she was dating, she cryptically replied, "Maybe." She said the first date she went on was "horrrific," adding, "I wanted to run."

As for the second date, she went golfing despite being "legit the worst golfer you could imagine. We are no longer dating."

She even hinted that she traveled to Mexico with one of her dates, responding, "Maybe" with a Mexican flag when asked.