The Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert Tells All on Life After Divorce From J.P. Rosenbaum

Amidst her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum, Ashley Hebert is ready to date someone new! Just not on reality television and not with the goal of walking down the aisle.
The pair married in 2012, after she accepted his proposal on the seventh season of The Bachelorette. The couple—who now share 6-year-old son Fordham and 4-year-old daughter Essex—announced their split last October and filed the official papers earlier this month.
In light of the breakup, Ashley got real on her Instagram Story on Aug. 29 about what her life looks like as a single mom, including how the 36-year-old star is navigating uncharted waters and dating as a divorcée.
When one fan asked if she was dating, she cryptically replied, "Maybe." She said the first date she went on was "horrrific," adding, "I wanted to run."
As for the second date, she went golfing despite being "legit the worst golfer you could imagine. We are no longer dating."
She even hinted that she traveled to Mexico with one of her dates, responding, "Maybe" with a Mexican flag when asked.
Ashley, who also shared that she's had one "majorish" plastic surgery procedure, made it clear that she won't be looking for love on a reality TV show anytime soon. "I am both too old and way too tired for that. Lol," she wrote of the possibility of being cast on The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise again.
Instead, she's on the hunt IRL for someone she can "cuddle" with on the couch, saying she's attracted to "mommas boys" and those that are "nice to their friends and even strangers." As she put it, "That is a major major emotional turn on for me."
But even if she finds the person she's looking for, Ashley isn't looking to get re-married. One fan asked, "Would you marry again after divorce with kids?" She responded, "Hmm great question. My vote is no. I believe that seasons change and it's okay," but admitted hers is probably an "unpopular opinion."
Despite her divorce, Ashley said she "wouldn't change anything" about her Bachelorette experience and is "100%" still able to view her Bachelorette experience and marriage positively.
However, she said it became "harder for me toward the end of our relationship" to realize the family she had planned wasn't working out.
"I lost a huge part of what I loved about myself toward the end of my marriage," she wrote, but noted, "I feel like myself again."
Ashley explained, "Once you let go of what could have been and do what is right at that time.. a huge weight will be lifted."
She declined to answer a question about the reason behind their split, but later teased, "We see the cup differently," when asked about the biggest difference between their personalities.
According to the pediatric dentist, Ashley and J.P. share the kids 50/50 and she feels it's a "good schedule and is working well for the kids." The exes communicate three to five times a week.
She admitted that her divorce is "complex" since kids are involved, saying, "The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids," adding that she wants to maintain stability, love and fun in their lives.
She also ensures she doesn't badmouth her ex, because she wants Fordham and Essex to "always see JP in a positive light."
Ashley preached, "It's easy to get caught up in our emotions even in an amicable divorce. But let the kids well-being guide your actions."
She'll be entering new territory when the time comes to introduce her children to a future partner. She said her kids likely "don't understand" what dating is, but if she gets "serious enough" with someone, they will meet J.P. first and then her kids. "But wow, I don't feel ready for that yet!" she joked.
The same goes for J.P.—she's "all for it" if he finds someone new.
"If JP introduces someone to me, that means it's serious. I would be very happy for him. Honestly," she wrote. "If jp is happy that means my kids are around someone that is bright, uplifting, loving etc."