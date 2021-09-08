Met Gala 2021: Here's What to Expect From the Comeback of Fashion's Biggest Night

Which Exhibit Is Happening?

The Met Costume Institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" series kicks off with "A Lexicon of Fashion," opening Sept. 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center and marking the Costume Institute's 75th anniversary. The exhibit will be constructed as a home, with each room set to a different emotive theme surrounding fashion. "Well-Being" is the title for the kitchen, and the living room is labelled "Trust."

"Traditionally, American fashion has been described in terms of the American tenets of simplicity, practicality, and functionality," head curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue in May. "In part one we'll be reconsidering this perception by reestablishing a modern lexicon of fashion based on the emotional qualities of dress. I've been really impressed by American designers' responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I'm just finding their work very, very self-reflective. I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance."

The second installment of the exhibition, "An Anthology of Fashion," will open May 5, 2022.