Mini Dresses You Can Take From Summer to Fall

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall 2021 will be here before we know it, which means (eventually) saying goodbye to our jean shorts and sandals. However, that doesn't mean we need to leave all of our summer fashion behind. A mini dress is a great piece to wear all year round, especially if you style it with the seasonal weather in mind.

If you're in the mood to shop, check out these mini dresses that you can take from summer to fall from Venus, Lulus, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, Nordstrom, Abercrombie, Amazon, and more.