Jimmy Hayes' Widow Vows to Share Their "Love Story" With Kids During Funeral Eulogy

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Kristen Hayes has vowed to keep her late husband Jimmy Hayes' memory alive.

On Monday, Aug. 30, friends and family of the late NHL player gathered for his funeral at St. Ann's Church in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. According to People, as attendees approached the church, they were greeted by youth athletes wearing Dorchester Youth Hockey jerseys.

People wrote that during the services, Kristen spoke about her husband's "heart of gold" and the shocking nature of his death at 31. She reflected, "My dearest Jimmy, I cannot believe I am standing here a month after our three-year wedding anniversary. You were simply the best. There's no other way to put it.

"The boys and I were your whole world. Every morning you would wake me up with 'Hi big momma' or 'Big momma looking hot," Kristen remembered. "You said you felt bad that the boys will have the hot mom in the pickup line at school."