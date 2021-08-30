How Padma Lakshmi Stays Fit When Eating Is Literally Her Job

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Reveals Hot Body Secret, New Book & More!

What's the secret to staying fit, gorgeous and fabulous at 50?

For Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, it's all about a holistic approach to food. The Emmy-nominated Bravo star exclusively revealed her workout routine during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 30.

"Honestly, the secret is just living in the gym," the Top Chef Family Style guest star on Peacock noted. "I spend a lot of time working out. I work out at least five or six days a week for one or two hours a day. I have to, because I'm working with food. I have two TV shows that both require me to eat a ton of food."

Lakshmi, also the host of Taste the Nation, explained that she sticks to a "mostly plant-based" diet when she's not traveling. "But it's hard," she added. "It just takes a lot of hard work but I'd rather eat more food that I enjoy and just put more time in in the gym than starve myself because that's not healthy and I'm not capable of that anyways."