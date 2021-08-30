Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's "Strong Friendship" After Split

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were recently spotted in the same place at the same time, it's not what you may think.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the basketball pro—who share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—recently caught fans' attention when they were spotted in attendance at the birthday party of LeBron James' wife, Savannah James. However, a source close to the Good American founder tells E! News that they are just maintaining a friendship and co-parenting relationship.
Of their recent outing, the insider says, "They aren't back together. They're both friends with Savannah and LeBron and that's why they went to the party. They arrived and left separately."
Khloe shared a striking photo of her all-black outfit for the night out on Friday, Aug. 27, captioning the head-turning Instagram post, "Pretending to be a night owl."
And although it's been only a little over two months since it was confirmed that the couple split back in June, according to the source, not much has changed.
"They will continue to do things with mutual friends and as a family with True," the source shares. "Nothing has changed with their relationship. They have a strong friendship and love for one another because of True."
Their recent sighting comes almost two weeks after multiple sources confirmed to E! News that despite rumors of a reconciliation, True's parents' No. 1 priority is their daughter.
"It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along," a separate source said at the time. "The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth."