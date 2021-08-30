Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez, Saweetie, Normani and More Stars Shine in Must-See 2021 Venice Film Festival Looks

Heidi Klum, Zoe Saldana, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat also stepped out for the 2021 Venice Film Festival in looks you have to see to believe.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 30, 2021 7:20 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetVenice Film FestivalCelebrities
Watch: Most Memorable Met Gala Rule Breaks of All Time

Hollywood's latest must-see fashion moments can be found in the city of canals.

As the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicks into high gear this week, many celebrities are getting ready to premiere new movies for an international audience. But before critics can sound off on any projects, many stars like Kris Jenner and Bebe Rexha are arriving to Italy in some pretty fabulous attire. 

Over the weekend, Dolce & Gabbana hosted their latest Alta Moda show where a slew of talent including Jennifer Lopez dressed to impress. "Venezia was all aglow last night," the actress wrote on Aug. 30. "The @DolceGabbana show was simply magical. #DGLovesVenice #JloOnTheGo @JloBeauty."

As for Heidi Klum, she took a break from judging America's Got Talent to support her 17-year-old daughter Leni Klum, who had the opportunity to model in the show. "The smile when she sees mom," Heidi wrote on Instagram when documenting Leni's big moment. "@sarafoster Thank you for capturing this moment."

Ultimately, there are plenty of fashion moments happening both on and off the runway. Musicians including Doja Cat, Normani and Saweetie are turning heads for all the right reasons. As for actresses like Zoe Saldana, January Jones and Jennifer Hudson, they deserve a round of applause for their Italy attire.

photos
Party Pics: Global

Don't take our word for it! Keep scrolling to see all the star sightings at the Venice Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Saweetie
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Doja Cat
Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Heidi & Leni Klum
Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego
Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Doja Cat
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Normani
SplashNews.com
Bebe Rexha
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
January Jones
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
IPA/Shutterstock
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Maria Bakalova
Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Doja Cat
Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/Shutterstock
Leni Klum
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Saweetie
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Lady Kitty Spencer
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
Maria Bakalova
Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Luis Fonsi & Agueda Lopez
Venezia2020 / IPA / SplashNews.com
Sydney Sweeney

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Claims Label Released Donda Without His Permission

2

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

3

Kim Kardashian Busted for Listening to Kanye West's New Album on Mute

4

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

5

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

Latest News

Mini Dresses You Can Take From Summer to Fall

Update!

We Tracked Down the Best Labor Day 2021 Sales From A to Z

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Vows to Share "Love Story" With Kids During Funeral

Exclusive

How Padma Lakshmi Stays Fit When Eating Is Literally Her Job

Inside Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's "Friendship" After Split

Watch Kelley Flanagan Reveal Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis in New Video

See Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Shine at 2021 Venice Film Festival