See the Chilling First Photos From You Season 3—Including Joe With His Baby Boy

You might want to have your popcorn handy.
Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of You season three, and on the same day Netflix dropped that crazy teaser trailer, Aug. 30, the streaming service released the first photos of Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as new parents and, well, you have to see to believe them.
Any fan who remembers the first two seasons will have a hard time squaring what we know of Joe and Love with the idyllic Goldberg family photos. And, as you can already guess, not everything remains peachy keen after baby Henry's arrival. In addition to shots of Joe carrying his newborn son around while he runs his suspicious errands, we also see his unnerving partner, Love, standing with him side-by-side in front that infamous glass box.
We're getting the chills just thinking about what's to come.
And although Love more than proved herself to be the perfect match for Joe's sinister side in season two, Joe has already set his sights on the girl next door, literally.
That means, of course, that the couple's picture-perfect life in sunny California might be in for another crazy shake-up.
As for who else will appear during the next season, the cast of You season three will also include Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O'Shea and Christopher Sean.
Watch Joe and Love open this ominous new chapter together when the season premieres on Oct.15.
Keep scrolling for more details on season three!