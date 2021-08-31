Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Peach & Lily, Cover FX, Kopari & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Peach & Lily, Cover FX, Kopari, Sara Happ, Bad Habit, Ofra Cosmetics, Petite 'n Pretty, Persona, and more. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target. And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
Get that glass skin look with Peach & Lily's best-selling serum. It visibly brightens, firms, hydrates and calms your skin to reveal luminous and translucent-looking skin from within. The serum also improves and prevents the signs of photo-damaged skin, fades dark spots, evens out skin tones, and makes fine lines and wrinkles lifted and less noticeable. The product is suitable for all skin types in the morning at a night, including sensitive skin.
Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo
Get a buildable, breathable flush of color for an all-day glow when you use the Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo. The richly-pigmented palette includes a matte and shimmer blush, so you can create a multidimensional finish. The formulas are clean, vegan, and cruelty free. There are six different blush duos to choose from at Ulta.
Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt
If you want smooth, hydrated skin, incorporate the Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt into your routine. The 100% organic coconut oil moisturizes every inch of your body to deliver a natural glow. You can also use it as a deep conditioner for your hair and to hydrate your under eye area. Basically, you can use it all over your body because the super creamy formula melts into your skin very quickly.
Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream
Gently reverse the visible signs of aging with the Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream. This product visibly improves lines, deeply etched wrinkles, loss of firmness, dark circles, and dryness. Your eye area will look plumped, brightened, lifted, and awake.
Kopari Tropical Coconut Melt
If you want all of the great benefits from a coconut melt and you love tropical scent, this is the perfect product for you. The 100%% pure coconut oil melt smells like smells like piña colada paradise. You can put this all over your body and hair for intense hydration without that icky greasy feeling.
Cover FX Monochromatic Bronzer Duo
Get a multi-dimensional, natural-looking glow with the Cover FX Monochromatic Bronzer Duo. The palette has a matte bronzer and a shimmer bronzer to achieve a perfectly-balanced sun-kissed glow. You can layer the powders together or use them individually to customize your finish. Ulta has two different palettes to choose from.
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
The key to the perfect lipstick application is all about the preparation. Exfoliate your pout with Sara Happ's Lip Scrub and say hello to ridiculously soft, kissable lips. Dry, flaky, skin won't be a problem for your if you use this scrub before applying your lipstick and lip gloss. The formula's finely-ground sugar gently exfoliates lips, while nourishing oils hydrate in seconds. You can choose between the brown sugar scent, pink grapefruit, sparkling peach, and vanilla bean scents.
Ofra Cosmetics Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick
Ulta customers can choose between 31 shades of the Ofra Cosmetics Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick. Unlike other liquid lipsticks, this one goes on velvety smooth and has an ultra-comfortable wear without drying out your lips. The mousse-like lip color wears for up to five hours without feathering.
Petite n Pretty WhimsiCali Eye & Cheek Palette
The Petite 'n Pretty WhimsiCali Eye & Cheek Palette has pink and violet eye shadow shades, blush, and highlighters. It even comes with a double-sided brush, so you'll have everything you need to get glammed up.
Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask
Brighten, tighten, clarify, smooth, and hydrates your skin with the Kopari Beauty's Pink Soufflé Body Mask. The formula contains Niacinamide, Kaolin Clay, Dragon Fruit and Coconut Oil. Leave it on for ten minutes and rinse with warm water to get insanely soft skin.
Bad Habit Wake Things Up Matcha & Mint Daily Cleanser
Wash away dirt and makeup without drying out your skin. The Bad Habit Wake Things Up Matcha & Mint Daily Cleanser has matcha green tea for a boost of antioxidants, aloe vera for hydration, and essential oils to wake up your sense, which we can all use during an early morning.
One Ulta shopper shared, "Absolutely love! I use this to help wakeup in the mornings. This face wash has a light silky fluffy feel to it, if that makes sense. It has a nice tingly mint feel! What I love most is that it smooths over my face like butter lol! Which makes it so easy to wash off. I have oily skin that's prone to breakouts if a product doesn't do well with my skin. I also don't feel like my face is being stripped from its natural oils. Lastly, I love that it doesn't leave my face red after using it."
Persona Identity Eyeshadow Palette
This eye shadow palette from persona has versatile, easy-to-blend shades to create looks for day and night. No wonder it's loved by so many beauty enthusiasts and makeup artists. This palette has six shimmer shades and six mattes. It's travel-friendly, and super convenient to have everything you need in one palette.
One Ulta shopper raved, "Pallete is easy and great for beginners. It is soft, creamy, pigmented and blendable."
Ofra Cosmetics The Nudes Lip Set
Ofra Cosmetics Nudes Lip Set has a nude shade for every mood and occasion, ranging from neutral to peachy colors. The Ofra Cosmetics liquid lipsticks have a mousse-like formula that is velvety soft on the lips. These colors last for five hours without feathering or drying out your lips. The color dries down with minimal transfer, which means you won't have to worry about replying every time you eat and drink.
Petite n Pretty 9021-Glow! Eye & Cheek Palette
The Petite n Pretty 9021-Glow! Palette includes eyeshadows, blush, and highlighters that perfectly coordinate for cohesive look. You can go amped-up with sparkle or go more low-key with the neutral shades. The richly-pigmented powders have light-catching luminosity and a silky-smooth payoff.
"The pink and purple shades are must have! I love this kind of all in one palette. Size is perfect for carry. The quality is satisfying to me. I really don't have any bad things to say, and I will purchase more products from this brand," an Ulta shopper shared.
Ofra Cosmetics Me Myself and I Lip Set
Treat yourself with the Ofra Cosmetics Me Myself and I Lip Set. The three-piece set includes three moody pink shades, a vampy berry, a berry rose, and a rose pink. You can even layer multiple shades to create a unique look.
An Ulta shopper shared, "Excellent quality and long lasting. I can eat, drink and kiss with this on and it stays put!"
Petite n Pretty 9021-Bungalow! Eye & Cheek Palette
Get that bronzed, post-vacation glow with the Petite 'n Pretty 9021-Bungalow Eye & Cheek Palette. The palette has matte and shimmery eye shadows, highlighter, and blush for a perfectly coordinated look. An Ulta shopper reviewed, "I have seen so many influencers and youtubers use this pallet and i had to give it a try overall i love colors look great!"
Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Manny MUA Lip Set
The Ofra Cosmetics X Manny MUA Lip Set collaboration features classic shades that you'll want to wear all the time. These are versatile colors that will stun on any skin tone, from fair to dark. The mousse-like formula is non-drying with a long color pay off. If you need a little more convincing to check this set out, one customer said, "I am so in love with all three colors and they last all day I get so much compliments all the time I really really recommend them you won't regret it."
Petite n Pretty TropiCali Eyeshadow Palette
The Petite 'n Pretty TropiCali Eyeshadow Palette has those go-to neutral shades and some stand-out bright colors for when you want to switch up your look. The eyeshadow palette comes with a brush, so you can touch up your makeup on the go.
