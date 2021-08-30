How Selena Gomez Became the "Fourth Amigo" to Steve Martin & Martin Short

Step aside Chevy Chase, there is a new Amigo in town!
Three Amigos! stars Steve Martin and Martin Short deemed their Only Murders in the Building co-lead Selena Gomez worthy of a "fourth amigo" label after bonding during the Hulu mystery-comedy series.
"She has the title!" Short joked during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Erin Lim Rhodes on Monday, Aug. 30, referencing the 1986 John Landis film.
Additionally, Gomez wears the nickname with pride. The "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer gushed about working with the two comedy legends.
"They really make everybody feel seen and important," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explained. "They're really good people that were funny but also just a hoot to be around. I had the best time. It was just fun."
Her co-stars even made sure Gomez's return to TV was just as easy and smooth as this is her first television gig since Wizards of Waverly Place.
"The first day of shooting, I was really nervous, but I have to say by the end of the first week, I was so comfortable," Gomez admitted. "I obviously give credit to Steve and Marty."
The "Look at Her Now" singer plays a true crime-obsessed New Yorker in Only Murders in the Building, premiering Aug. 31, who bonds with her neighbors Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) after someone in their building is killed.
Of course, hilarious hijinks ensue as the unlikely trio set out to solve the case—and start a podcast.
Watch the adorable interview with the new Three Amigos above, plus hear why Gomez's sister can't stop teasing her on TikTok!
Only Murders in the Building premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu.