Kanye West Fans Bust Kim Kardashian for Listening to Donda on Mute

Watch : Necessary Realness: What's Next for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West?

As the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished.

In recent days, Kim Kardashian has shown time and time again that she supports Kanye West's latest album, Donda. From appearing onstage as a fully veiled bride at his listening party to including their four children in the celebrations, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had a front-row seat to the release.

Over the weekend, the support continued when she took to Instagram Stories and revealed the songs she was listening to from the new album. But as "Ok Ok, Pt. 2," began to play on her device, fans noticed that her volume was on the lowest possible level.

As you likely could have guessed, Kanye fans were not about to let Kim get away with it.

"NOT KIM LISTENING TO DONDA ON MUTE," one fan shared on Twitter. Another user wrote, "The way kim kardashian listening to donda on mute got me wheezing."