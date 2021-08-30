Kanye West Fans Bust Kim Kardashian for Listening to Donda on Mute

As the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished.
In recent days, Kim Kardashian has shown time and time again that she supports Kanye West's latest album, Donda. From appearing onstage as a fully veiled bride at his listening party to including their four children in the celebrations, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had a front-row seat to the release.
Over the weekend, the support continued when she took to Instagram Stories and revealed the songs she was listening to from the new album. But as "Ok Ok, Pt. 2," began to play on her device, fans noticed that her volume was on the lowest possible level.
As you likely could have guessed, Kanye fans were not about to let Kim get away with it.
"NOT KIM LISTENING TO DONDA ON MUTE," one fan shared on Twitter. Another user wrote, "The way kim kardashian listening to donda on mute got me wheezing."
While Kim hasn't publicly commented on the post, she did quietly delete her story and added others while listening to "Come to Life" and "Lord I Need You" with the volume up.
To the complete surprise of fans, Donda suddenly dropped on Aug. 29 leading to plenty of enthusiastic reactions from fans new and old. However, the album release hasn't exactly been drama-free.
Over the weekend, Kanye didn't seem pleased that the new music was already available to stream. As he wrote on Instagram, "Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail 2 from being on the album."
E! News previously reached out to Universal Music Group for comment and hasn't heard back. A source from Universal told Variety that the rapper's accusation was "preposterous."
As for Ye's decision to include controversial artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby in his latest project, multiple sources say Kim was less than thrilled with the Donda collaborations. But according to those close to Kanye, the rapper wants to make some noise literally and figuratively.
"He wants her to realize why he included them and appreciate the art form," a source explained. "Kanye wanted a reaction. He wants people talking about his album and that was the approach he was taking."
The insider continued, "Kanye looks at everything from a creative viewpoint and tries to drown out the excess noise. He doesn't overthink the context of his actions."