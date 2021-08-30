In Ice Cold Blood First Look: A Toddler Finds His Grandparents Murdered & More Shocking Cases

Now this is as cold as ice.
Ice-T returns to host season three of Oxygen's true-crime docuseries In Ice Cold Blood, airing Sept. 12. "Love, success, passion, the question is: Who wanted him dead?" the Law & Order: SVU on-screen detective asks in an exclusive first-look trailer.
The limited back-to-back weekend event kicks off Sunday, Sept. 12 with "A Dragon In the Farmhouse," a chilling tale of a 4-year-old boy who discovers the "melted" bodies of his great-grandparents. An investigation into the double homicide leads detectives to discover a suspect driven by greed who no one saw coming.
Other thrilling cases include "Missing in Memphis" about the disappearance of a young woman in Tennessee, whose later murder case takes an unexpected turn thanks to a series of anonymous tips. Fans can cower while watching "Ultimate Betrayal," featuring a historic missing-persons case that spans years and ultimately reveals a sinister adulterous affair.
Binge the final episode in the marathon, "Recipe for Murder," which follows a mystery stirred up after a prominent restaurateur is shot. The forensic investigation that seems to have no solid leads heats up only after an undercover operator gets involved.
As one commentator teases in the trailer, "You can't make this up."
An exclusive first look at Sunday's episode proves that sometimes fact is more chilling than fiction. An actual 911 call made from a church daycare captures the moment in March 2003 when four-year-old Damian Holscher told his teacher that his great-grandparents had "melted" a mile away.
"A little boy just ran into the front door of the church," a daycare teacher tells the 911 operator on March 27, 2003. "He's got a small amount of blood on his leg and sleeve. He said his grandparents are melting and they have blood all over them."
As Chief Deputy officer Mark Whittaker explained about the unusual call, "Something was wrong. I was very concerned that some sort of violent act may have taken place...The priority was to lock the school down as we went to the house."
Watch the chilling first look and teaser trailer above!
In Ice Cold Blood returns Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.
