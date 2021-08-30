In Ice Cold Blood First Look: A Toddler Finds His Grandparents Murdered & More Shocking Cases

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old

Now this is as cold as ice.

Ice-T returns to host season three of Oxygen's true-crime docuseries In Ice Cold Blood, airing Sept. 12. "Love, success, passion, the question is: Who wanted him dead?" the Law & Order: SVU on-screen detective asks in an exclusive first-look trailer.

The limited back-to-back weekend event kicks off Sunday, Sept. 12 with "A Dragon In the Farmhouse," a chilling tale of a 4-year-old boy who discovers the "melted" bodies of his great-grandparents. An investigation into the double homicide leads detectives to discover a suspect driven by greed who no one saw coming.

Other thrilling cases include "Missing in Memphis" about the disappearance of a young woman in Tennessee, whose later murder case takes an unexpected turn thanks to a series of anonymous tips. Fans can cower while watching "Ultimate Betrayal," featuring a historic missing-persons case that spans years and ultimately reveals a sinister adulterous affair.