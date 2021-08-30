Evan Rachel Wood Gives Ex Marilyn Manson the Finger During Live Performance

Evan Rachel Wood made her feelings about Marilyn Manson crystal clear.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Westworld star shared a video of herself performing at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles. Her song of choice? New Radicals' "You Get What You Give," which features a Manson name-drop in the lyrics.
"I've been saving this," she told the crowd before beginning the song, "but it seems like an appropriate time."
When it came time for Wood to sing his name, she raised her left hand, lifted her middle finger and held it up in front of the audience as some attendees screamed and cheered.
"'You get what you give'" she captioned the video, using lyrics from the song. "For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up."
Her public statement came mere days after Manson, 52, appeared alongside Kanye West at the rapper's Donda listening party on Aug. 26. A spokesperson for Manson told E! News, "Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on DONDA, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project."
In February, the actress publicly accused Manson, who she was engaged to in 2010 before splitting less than a year later, of abuse among other claims. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she said in a statement. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."
In response, the performer denied her allegations. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," his Instagram statement read. "Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."
In late February, Los Angeles police confirmed Manson was under investigation. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," a police statement read. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."
E! News has reached out to Manson's attorney multiple times for comment and has not heard back.