Today's Al Roker Claps Back at Claim He's "Too Old" to Cover Hurricane Ida

Al Roker is not here for the social media commentary on his age.

Over the weekend, fans took to Twitter to express their concern after seeing the 67-year-old Today weatherman getting slammed by waves during his coverage of Hurricane Ida. In the original footage shared by MSNBC, the forecaster was first seen reporting on the hurricane while in the thick of it, literally, on Aug. 29. And although many users immediately expressed their worry over his on-the-ground reporting, Al himself had a message to share while appearing on The Sunday Show later on that day.



"I volunteered to come out here," he said. "This is what I do. I've done this for forty years. We all make sure we're safe and we're not going to do something that's going to put ourselves in harm's way. As much as I love the weather and I love NBC, I'm not going to risk my life for it."