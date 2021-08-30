Kanye West Claims Universal Released Donda Album Without His Permission

Kanye West says he wasn't yet ready to release Donda into the world.
The 44-year-old rapper's long-awaited new album dropped on Sunday, Aug. 29, leading to plenty of enthusiastic response on social media. But one person who didn't appear pleased by the release was Kanye himself, who posted to Instagram later that day that his music label, Universal Music Group, didn't get his approval before making the album available for purchase.
"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail 2 from being on the album," Kanye wrote.
His message references the song "Jail pt 2," which was not initially available when Donda initially dropped but is now included on it. The song features contributions by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who both attended the most recent Donda listening party.
E! News has reached out to Universal Music Group for comment and has not heard back. Meanwhile, Variety quoted a source from Universal who said Kanye's accusation was "preposterous."
Earlier on Aug. 29, Kanye posted text messages to his Instagram Story that appeared to show his manager telling him that DaBaby's team hadn't yet cleared the song, according to Complex. DaBaby's manager, Arnold Taylor, later posted on Instagram that he never received a call from Kanye's side, and he dismissed any notion that he didn't want to clear the song as "social media bulls--t."
Multiple sources previously told E! News that Kim Kardashian, who participated in the Donda event on Aug. 26, was caught off guard to learn that Marilyn and DaBaby were involved in her ex's project.
Marilyn faces multiple allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct, which he has denied. As for DaBaby, the rapper sparked backlash over homophobic remarks he made at a Miami event over the summer, for which he has since apologized.
Keeping scrolling for our full analysis of Donda's many references to Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February.