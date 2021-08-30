Drew Barrymore Recreates Iconic Josie Grossie Character in Cute TikTok Video

"Never Been Kissed was my partner Nancy Fallon and my first official movie at Flower Films," she captioned an Instagram post in 2019. "All we wanted to do was make something that felt like the way so many of us feel growing up."

"It's raw and ridiculous, beautiful and helps you decide what is important and what isn't. But we also loved humor," she continued. "And if pain isn't mixed with insane laughter, then it doesn't work. Humor and humility are linked like besties! And everyone feels vulnerability while they are figuring out who they are and what they stand for."