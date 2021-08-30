Drew Barrymore Recreates Iconic Josie Grossie Character in Cute TikTok Video

Drew Barrymore may not be Josie Grossie anymore, but 22 years later—she's slipping right back into her pink scrunchie and side pony.
Over the weekend, the 46-year-old talk show host had fans checking her name twice on TikTok after she recreated one of her most infamous characters. In the hilarious video, for the full effect of her starring role as Josie Geller in Never Been Kissed, Drew is seen donning her unmistakable ‘80s style pink dress with a matching scrunchie in tow. She even sported her character's braces for the special occasion.
And as an extra delight to fans of the 1999 movie everywhere, Drew even has the dance moves to go with the times.
The actress also responded, in character, to "Questions I Get Asked All The Time," including, "Do you wear your prom dress every day?" Her answer: "No, silly! Only on special occasions." And in a nod to her on-screen persona, when the last question asked if she was truly Drew Barrymore, the star wrote, "I'm Josie Geller, but people do say we look alike!"
The Drew Barrymore Show host's latest recreation comes almost a year after she and co-star Jessica Alba had a virtual reunion and two years after she gave a shoutout to the cult classic on its 20th anniversary.
"Never Been Kissed was my partner Nancy Fallon and my first official movie at Flower Films," she captioned an Instagram post in 2019. "All we wanted to do was make something that felt like the way so many of us feel growing up."
"It's raw and ridiculous, beautiful and helps you decide what is important and what isn't. But we also loved humor," she continued. "And if pain isn't mixed with insane laughter, then it doesn't work. Humor and humility are linked like besties! And everyone feels vulnerability while they are figuring out who they are and what they stand for."
Referring her co-stars in the all-star ensemble, which in addition to Jessica, included David Arquette, Michael Vartan, and Molly Shannon, Drew added, "It also helps when you have the best cast and great music, and everyone is making the same story! Josie Grossie forever."