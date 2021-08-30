You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Announcement

Joe Goldberg is back—with a "mini-me."

That's right, in You season three—set for release on Oct. 15—Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are officially parents to a son. In a chilling new video, shared by Netflix on Aug. 30, Joe says a baby boy "is not what we expected."

"And I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was surely exciting and not without challenges," he continues as an image of a bloody cake appears on the screen. "Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do. But for you, I can change, I'll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad."

As for the baby's name? Joe decides on Henry, which is "classic but not basic."

"Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I'll make to give you the best life possible," Joe promises his son. "To protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?"