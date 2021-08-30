Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Update!

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Smashbox & Clinique

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 30, 2021 1:19 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-Comm: Sephora Oh Snap Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off these products from Clinique, Kate Somerville, and Smashbox. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop these same deals at Kohl's.

read
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Smashbox, Tula, Clinique & More

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

This is basically many products in one. It's infused with primer, has SPF, delivers a lightweight coverage, and hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours. It primes, perfects, protects & hydrates in one easy step.

 

$38
$19
Sephora
$38
$19
Kohl's

Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment

This game-changing spot treatment effectively clears blemishes, reduces redness, and eliminates under-the-surface pimples before they appear.

 

$26
$13
Sephora
$38
$19
Kohl's

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Claims Label Released Donda Without His Permission

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

3

You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Teaser

Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder Foundation

This incredibly popular pressed powder absorbs shine. It has an oil-free formula and a sheer texture that gives your skin a perfectly matte appearance. This is a godsend for oily skin. You will always look and feel fresh if you keep this powder on hand.

 
$31
$16
Sephora
$38
$19
Kohl's

If you're looking for more ways to shop Sephora products, here's everything you need to know about Sephora at Kohl's.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Claims Label Released Donda Without His Permission

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

3

You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Teaser

4

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

5

Jana Kramer Reacts to Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With a New Woman

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Yvette Nicole Brown Played "Referee" on Celebrity Game Face

See Al Roker Respond to Claim He’s "Too Old" to Cover Hurricane Ida

How JoJo Fletcher Became a Major Bachelorette Success Story

Kanye West Claims Label Released Donda Without His Permission

How Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Became a Hollywood Success Story

Drew Barrymore Recreates Iconic Josie Grossie Character in TikTok Clip

You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Teaser