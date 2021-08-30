Jana Kramer Addresses Those Photos of Mike Caussin "Canoodling" With a New Woman

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Nothing could've prepared Jana Kramer for this DM.

Four months after the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Mike Caussin, she received photos of him with another woman. "It was the first time that I've like seen him with someone else," Jana, who shares two kids with Mike, said on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast. "And that's weird, too. You know, to see your person that you thought you were gonna spend the rest of your life with, now canoodling with this chica."

Jana went on to note that seeing the photos was still hard, despite trying to remind herself "that person wasn't good" for her.

After the pictures—which show the former NFL player with a female in Tulum—surfaced on social media last week, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer took to Twitter to send a cryptic message. "Best of luck," Jana wrote. "Is all I have to say."