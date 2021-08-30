Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jana Kramer Addresses Those Photos of Mike Caussin "Canoodling" With a New Woman

On a new episode of Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast, the singer admitted it's not easy seeing ex-husband Mike Caussin move on.

By Jess Cohen Aug 30, 2021 12:46 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesJana Kramer
Watch: Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Nothing could've prepared Jana Kramer for this DM.

Four months after the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Mike Caussin, she received photos of him with another woman. "It was the first time that I've like seen him with someone else," Jana, who shares two kids with Mike, said on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast. "And that's weird, too. You know, to see your person that you thought you were gonna spend the rest of your life with, now canoodling with this chica."

Jana went on to note that seeing the photos was still hard, despite trying to remind herself "that person wasn't good" for her. 

After the pictures—which show the former NFL player with a female in Tulum—surfaced on social media last week, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer took to Twitter to send a cryptic message. "Best of luck," Jana wrote. "Is all I have to say."

photos
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Most Candid Confessions

At the time, a source told E! News that Jana was focused on kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. "Jana has been making the kids her priority and their health and happiness will always be her focus," the insider said. "Being a good mother comes first and she will always do what's best for them."

Mike, who is not on social media, has yet to address his alleged new romance.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

3

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

Over the years, Jana and Mike spoke openly about his infidelity and briefly separated in 2016. Though they later reconciled, the pair ultimately decided to go their separate ways. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Jana wrote in her divorce announcement in April. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

Instagram

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," she continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

3

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

4

BiP's Maurissa Addresses Critics After Intimate Date With Riley

5

Kourtney and Travis Barker's Twin Moment Proves They're the Real Deal

Latest News

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Smashbox & More

Jana Kramer Reacts to Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With a New Woman

How Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Feel After Dropping Son Off at College

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Tula & More

What’s Not to Love About Cameron Diaz and Her Iconic Rom-Coms?

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

Sarah Paulson Shares "Regret" After Wearing Fat Suit as Linda Tripp