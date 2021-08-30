Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here’s How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel After Dropping Son Joaquin Off at College

After sending their youngest son Joaquin Consuelos off to college, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially empty nesters. See how they’re handling this new chapter.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might be feeling a little sad after having all their children out of the house.
 
Over the weekend, the Live! With Kelly & Ryan host and the Riverdale actor dropped their son Joaquin Consuelos off at college. After parting ways, the couple took a somber photo together, which she later shared on Instagram. "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," Kelly captioned the Aug. 29 post, along with a sad face and spiral eyes emojis. The couple's oldest son, Michael, 24, commented on the post, "I almost had no doubt."
 
According to Joaquin's Instagram, the 18-year-old already has things in motion and secured a spot on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan for this fall. And as for Joaquin's two siblings: his older brother, Michael, graduated from New York University last year and their daughter, Lola, 20, will reportedly embark on her junior year at the same exact private university this year.

And although his parents might be sad to see him go, like most other teenagers, Joaquin sounds thrilled to begin his higher education journey. In March, he commented on the school's announcement of him joining the team, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program." 

Scroll on to see how more celeb parents are coping after sending their kids off to college!

Vanessa Bryant

"Today was rough," Kobe Bryant's widow captioned a photo as she and her daughters dropped Natalia Bryant off at the University of Southern California. "This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON." 

Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House star sent love to son Maksim Bure on Instagram, writing, "College bound!!! I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so [crying emoji.] Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!" 

Brooke Shields

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," the model shared on Instagram as daughter Rowan Henchy started her freshman year at Wake Forest University. "I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"

Storm Reid

"When we say hot girl summer we talking bout degrees," the Euphoria star shared to Instagram as she began her first semester at USC. 

Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman star helped son Bryce Drummond move into his dorm at the University of North Texas, writing, "2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday. (Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.) I guess it's that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. I love you, my son!" 

Sunisa Lee

Fresh off the Tokyo Olympics, the gold medal winning gymnast started college at Auburn University. 

