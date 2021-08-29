Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Twinning Moment in Italy Proves They're the Real Deal

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to make fans swoon with their romantic Italian getaway. This time, the couple stopped traffic as they wore matching outfits while in Venice.

When in Rome, do as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do.

While the two lovebirds have technically spent time in Italian cities such as Genoa, Portofino and Venice, the sentiment of the popular phrase remains the same. On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer looked more in love than ever as they were spotted locking arms and holding each other close in Venice.

During their afternoon outing, Kourtney and Travis even twinned in matching rocker-chic ensembles. The couple wore silver spiked black hoodies from Travis' label, DTA Records. In fact, the jacket the Poosh founder donned appeared to be the same exact one that Travis wore a day earlier.

Of course, the duo threw in their own personal style to their twinning attire. Kourtney added a little goth-glam edge to her ensemble by accessorizing with spiked sandal heels and a silver chain-linked purse. As for the musician? Travis sported pinstriped pants with patchwork and silver necklaces. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Later in the evening, the pair got all dolled up to attend Dolce & Gabbana's highly anticipated fashion show in the city.

For the special occasion, Kourtney slipped into a body-hugging floral dress that featured peek-a-book material. Travis looked just as sleek, wearing a black coat, matching pants and combat boots.

Since jetting off to Italy earlier this weekend, the couple has continued to make fans swoon with their uber-romantic getaway. Take a look at it for yourself in our gallery below!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Rocker Vibes

The couple that twins together...stays together! Kourtney and Travis wear matching rocker-chic outfits while walking through the streets of Venice on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
All Dolled Up

The two lovebirds dress up in stylish attire to attend Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Venice on Sunday evening.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Welcome to Italy

In late August 2021, Kourtney and Travis flew to Italy for a romantic trip. It marked his second air trip away from home and his first transatlantic flight since he survived a 2008 plane crash. They visited Genoa and Portofino.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"That's Amore"

Kourtney captioned this Instagram photo, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Sealed With a Kiss

"Italy," Travis captioned this Instagram pic, adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney responded, "With you."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Holding Hands

The two explore Venice.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Ciao

The two leave a hotel in Venice.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Bottoms Up

The two toast their romance.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
All Smiles

The two grin as they enjoy their gelato cones.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Cuddles

Travis nuzzles his girlfriend.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Ya Got Something There...

Adorbs!

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
PDA Alert

The two enjoy a makeout sesh.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Getting Cozy

The two cuddle together.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
More PDA

The two could not keep their hands or lips off each other.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Facing His Fears

Travis shares this pic from a plane en route to Italy, his second air trip headed away from home and first transatlantic flight since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Wake-Up Call

Nothing like fresh Italian coffee to wake you up.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Carbs Carbs Carbs

Who doesn't love Italian bread?

Instagram / Travis Barker
Water Ride

Travis relaxes on the water.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Sweet Treats

The two enjoy some gelato.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Pasta Pasta

The two enjoy some Trofie pasta.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Yum

They two enjoy more pasta.

Instagram / Travis Barker
So Peaceful

The two relax on a boat.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Boat Trip

The two enjoy some time on the water.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Admiring the Art

Travis takes in the sights.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Abbey of San Fruttuoso

Travis shared this waterfront pic.

