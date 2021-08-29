Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Twinning Moment in Italy Proves They're the Real Deal

When in Rome, do as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do.
While the two lovebirds have technically spent time in Italian cities such as Genoa, Portofino and Venice, the sentiment of the popular phrase remains the same. On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer looked more in love than ever as they were spotted locking arms and holding each other close in Venice.
During their afternoon outing, Kourtney and Travis even twinned in matching rocker-chic ensembles. The couple wore silver spiked black hoodies from Travis' label, DTA Records. In fact, the jacket the Poosh founder donned appeared to be the same exact one that Travis wore a day earlier.
Of course, the duo threw in their own personal style to their twinning attire. Kourtney added a little goth-glam edge to her ensemble by accessorizing with spiked sandal heels and a silver chain-linked purse. As for the musician? Travis sported pinstriped pants with patchwork and silver necklaces.
Later in the evening, the pair got all dolled up to attend Dolce & Gabbana's highly anticipated fashion show in the city.
For the special occasion, Kourtney slipped into a body-hugging floral dress that featured peek-a-book material. Travis looked just as sleek, wearing a black coat, matching pants and combat boots.
Since jetting off to Italy earlier this weekend, the couple has continued to make fans swoon with their uber-romantic getaway. Take a look at it for yourself in our gallery below!