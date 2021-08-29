Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Speaks Out After Being Shamed for Intimate Date With Riley

Sex shaming in 2021? Bachelor in Paradise star Maurissa Gunn is nipping that in the bud.
The reality TV personality, who is currently looking for love on the seventh season of ABC dating show after first appearing on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, took to Instagram to share a positive message about sex.
If anything, the timing of Maurissa's post comes less than a week after she and Riley Christian appeared to take the next step with each other as they entered the Boom Boom Room during the "Week 2, Part 2" episode on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
But since their steamy one-on-one, which alluded to the fact they had sex on their first date, Maurissa has had to defend herself from critics.
"I don't need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction," Maurissa wrote on Saturday, Aug. 28, referencing a video of herself answering sex questions. "However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I've been receiving, and it's not okay."
The former Bachelor contestant explained that sex is normal and should be treated as such.
"To my next point, it's OK FOR WOMEN TO LIKE SEX!" she shared. "Sex is a 2 person act, so there shouldn't be a double standard regarding which gender can openly like it, and which gender should be timid about their enjoyment."
Maurissa continued, "What's even harder to believe is that the majority of the negativity and hate is coming from women. It's already hard enough being a woman in today's society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up rather than bring each other down."
The ABC star did take a moment to thank those who have stood by her side, writing, "I do want to say thank you to those who have been showing so much love and support."
She concluded, "I hope this message is received with love and kindness."
Maurissa's Instagram post appeared to strike a chord with several of her Bachelor in Paradise co-stars, who praised her in the comments section.
Jessenia Cruz replied, "Periodt!!!"
"YES!!" Serena Pitt replied, with Tahzjuan Hawkins adding, "Preach queen!!"
At this time, Riley hasn't publicly commented on his and Maurissa's first date or the criticism she's faced. However, he did share romantic portraits of their one-on-one on Instagram. One photo captured the two embracing as he kissed her on the forehead, as well as another candid snapshot of their dinner with Lance Bass by their side.
"That was something special," Riley captioned his post last week.
Only time will tell if the duo continues to explore their romance. Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.