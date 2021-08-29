Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Beyoncé Looks Like Real-Life Barbie With Her Glam Style at Husband Jay-Z's Event

Beyoncé has once again turned heads with her fabulous fashion. To celebrate Jay-Z's nightclub anniversary, Bey rocked a head-to-toe Versace outfit that even got Donatella Versace's stamp of approval.

Beyonce Wears Infamous Yellow Diamond in Tiffany Campaign with Jay-Z

Beyoncé served major looks in her "Freakum Dress."

The Grammy-winning artist is known for her head-turning fashion, and her latest ensemble did exactly that. On Saturday, Aug. 28, the "Savage" singer made a rare public appearance and showed off her fabulous Versace outfit, in which she looked like a real-life Barbie.

Posting a series of images on Instagram, Beyoncé posed in a skin-tight black halter dress that featured a gold safety pin brooch. She added a pop of color with hot pink accessories, such as a vibrant coat, matching platform pumps and a diamond-adorned handbag. In one picture, the "I Care" musician also sipped on the luxury brand's Medusa embellished travel cup.

The Texas native's stylish attire even got the stamp of approval from Donatella Versace herself, who commented, "A queen in Versace I am in awe."

As for why Beyoncé got all dolled up? The 39-year-old star stepped out in New York City to celebrate the 18th anniversary of her husband Jay-Z's luxury sports bar, 40/40, which he co-founded with Desiree Perez and Juan Perez.

photos
Beyoncé's Twins: Inside Rumi and Sir Carter's Lavish World

Although the power couple didn't snap any photos together at the event, the 51-year-old rapper looked just as snazzy as his wife of 13 years. For the special occasion, Jay-Z kept it classic and donned a black-and-white suit. 

But don't just take our word for it!

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the eye-catching styles at the fanciful affair. From Megan Thee Stallion to J Balvin, the celebration was full of notable guests and unforgettable moments.

Instagram
Beyoncé
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Jay-Z
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Megan Thee Stallion
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Busta Rhymes
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Remy Ma
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Pusha T
Instagram
Beyoncé
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine & Megan Thee Stallion
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
J Balvin
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Jay-Z & Swiss Beatz
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Meek Mill
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club
Megan Thee Stallion, Vic Mensa, Jay Z & Swizz Beatz

