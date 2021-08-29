Beyoncé Looks Like Real-Life Barbie With Her Glam Style at Husband Jay-Z's Event

Watch : Beyonce Wears Infamous Yellow Diamond in Tiffany Campaign with Jay-Z

Beyoncé served major looks in her "Freakum Dress."

The Grammy-winning artist is known for her head-turning fashion, and her latest ensemble did exactly that. On Saturday, Aug. 28, the "Savage" singer made a rare public appearance and showed off her fabulous Versace outfit, in which she looked like a real-life Barbie.

Posting a series of images on Instagram, Beyoncé posed in a skin-tight black halter dress that featured a gold safety pin brooch. She added a pop of color with hot pink accessories, such as a vibrant coat, matching platform pumps and a diamond-adorned handbag. In one picture, the "I Care" musician also sipped on the luxury brand's Medusa embellished travel cup.

The Texas native's stylish attire even got the stamp of approval from Donatella Versace herself, who commented, "A queen in Versace I am in awe."

As for why Beyoncé got all dolled up? The 39-year-old star stepped out in New York City to celebrate the 18th anniversary of her husband Jay-Z's luxury sports bar, 40/40, which he co-founded with Desiree Perez and Juan Perez.