Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "People Creating Fake S--t" About Her

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to post a series of messages that shut down online haters and negative comments about her.

Khloe Kardashian continues to reign supreme with her klap backs.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Aug. 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn't hold back on sharing her thoughts with a series of scathing messages. While it's unknown who the Good American co-founder was directing her tweets at, one thing is clear: Khloe isn't tolerating any negativity or online haters.

"I pray you all are surrounded by health, happiness, love and blessings," she began her post. "I pray you all live a life you're proud of."

An hour after sharing her positive message, the reality TV personality went off, writing, "HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

"It is so old at this point," she continued. "It's always something about people creating fake s--t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s--t."

The Best-Ever Kardashian-Jenner Clap Backs

When one Twitter user commented that they've been "trying to stay away from social media" due to "mean" people, Khloe replied that she couldn't agree more.

"Same!! Been on this vibe recently," the 37-year-old star responded. "My mental health needs it. I love you boo."

Khloe's most recent clap backs come just one day after she and her ex Tristan Thompson were spotted enjoying a night out at a birthday party for Lebron James' wife, Savannah James. Other notable guests included Adele, her new boyfriend Rich Paul and many others.

Following her night out, Khloe shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Story that read, "It's fun when you're confusing people." 

At this time, the fashion mogul and NBA player have yet to publicly comment on their latest hangout.

However, the two, who broke up in June, have remained friendly with each other as they continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"They are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," a source close to Khloe previously told E! News. "She wants him around and they talk every day. Khloe has forgiven him for what he's done and would rather just be on good terms with him."

A separate insider echoed similar sentiments, adding, "It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along. The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth."

The exes have even come to each other's defense in recent weeks. After rumors circulated that Khloe and Tristan had rekindled their romance, the KUWTK alum set the record straight.

"You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?" Khloe replied to a Twitter user earlier this month. "I think that says more about you than it does about me."

The 30-year-old basketball professional also addressed their relationship rumors, writing, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."

Of course, this isn't the first time (and probably won't be the last!) that Khloe has shut down the haters with a cheeky message. Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the best Kardashian-Jenner clap backs.

Khloe Kardashian vs. Gossipers

Taking to Twitter on Aug. 28, the fashion mogul shut down false stories circulating about her. "HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on," she posted. "The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

She added, "It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake s--t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s--t."

Khloe vs. "Shady Bitches"

On Aug. 27, the reality TV star called out online haters with a cheeky social media post. "Be careful outside," she wrote. "It's raining shady bitches everywhere!!" 

Khloe vs. Instagram Critic

The Good American founder shut down an Instagram critic, who wrote, "If insecurity was a person."

"Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror," the reality TV personality responded. "Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting."

Khloe vs. Instagram Troll

KoKo's haters were at it again when one Instagram user commented "money spent well" on a series of glamorous snapshots she shared. 

But when the trolls go low, Khloe goes high, writing back with several laughing emojis, "the shade of it all." 

Khloe vs. Makeover Critic

Khloe's definitely been known to switch up her look every now and then. As part of her latest transformation, she went from long-haired to short-haired and blonde to brunette. 

But when Khloe debuted the new hairstyle on Instagram, one commenter was eager to point out they somehow couldn't recognize the Good American mogul, writing, "Who is that on the right?" 

"your new step mother," Khloe hilariously responded. "Be nice or get grounded."

Kourtney vs. Judgement on Activism Efforts

Kindness is key! A snapshot from a family trip captioned "lake ya" drew the following comment, "why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?"

Kourtney's response was nothing short of gracious. She replied, "always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions? Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too. As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other."

Kourtney vs. Baby Bump Speculation

Loving her body.

After Kourtney posted a leisurely photo of herself reading in a bathing suit, some speculated that she was pregnant. Understandably, the mother of three shut this speculation down.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney clarified.

Khloe vs. Pregnancy Rumors

The Good American mogul took to Twitter in May 2020 after rumors circulated that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing," Khloe tweeted. "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe continued. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Kendall vs. Dating Gossip

Back in April 2020, the 25-year-old supermodel sounded off on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) were an item. This response came about after several social media users suggested that NBA players were "passing" Kendall around.

"They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared.

Halloween Clapback

When critics referred to Kylie's squad at "Plastic Rangers," the beauty mogul replied, "and we love recycling."

Kourtney vs. Easter Critics

After Kourtney Kardashian showcased her family's Easter 2020 celebrations, critics tried (and failed) to bring the party down. "Bruh cut your son hair…smh," one follower wrote in the comments section. Kourtney replied, "Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." But wait, there's more! When one user suggested that Kourtney had a "new dog every month," the Poosh founder quickly corrected them. "We've had Honey for years Honey Honey."

Kim Defends Khloe

In Feb. 2019, Khloe stepped out for her first public appearance amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. After attending her scheduled event, Khloe received critical comments on social media that did not sit well with Kim.

Along with a video of Khloe out at the event, one Twitter user wrote, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y'all going outside the next day?"

After seeing the tweet, Kim replied, "Would you prefer she lose the [money emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Kourtney vs. Mommy Shamers

While on vacation in Italy with her kids in 2018, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?" In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" After seeing the comment, Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."

Kim vs. Chloë Grace Moretz

Back in 2016, Kim took to social media to fire back at actress Chloë Grace Moretz for dissing her nude selfie. "let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," Kim tweeted. "your nylon cover is cute boo." 

Kim also clapped back at Bette Midler and Piers Morgan for their critical comments about her photo.

Kylie vs. Instagram Record Egg

After the infamous egg photo beat Kylie's Instagram record in Jan. 2019, the E! star took to social media to clap back at the account. In her post, Kylie shared a meme that read, "Kylie when she sees the world record egg account." Along with the meme was a video of Kylie cracking an egg. The beauty mogul captioned the post, "Take that little egg."

Khloe vs. Haters

In a 2018 interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi, Khloe explained that she received criticism for going to a charity event without her daughter, True Thompson. "I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe said. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"

Kylie vs. Alex Rodriguez

After seeing Alex Rodriguez's claim that she was "talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is" at the 2019 Met Gala, Kylie set the record straight. "Umm no i didn't," she tweeted. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Kendall vs. Rumors

In 2018, Kendall posted a photo of herself sitting at a rooftop table in lingerie. After seeing the photo, many social media users noted that the Kacey Musgraves billboard in the background appeared to be blurred.

Amid rumors of shade, Kendall clapped back, "yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo! Kacey is literally my f--kin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!"

