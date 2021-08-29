Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "People Creating Fake S--t" About Her

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Sends Cryptic Warning About "Shady Bitches"

Khloe Kardashian continues to reign supreme with her klap backs.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Aug. 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn't hold back on sharing her thoughts with a series of scathing messages. While it's unknown who the Good American co-founder was directing her tweets at, one thing is clear: Khloe isn't tolerating any negativity or online haters.

"I pray you all are surrounded by health, happiness, love and blessings," she began her post. "I pray you all live a life you're proud of."

An hour after sharing her positive message, the reality TV personality went off, writing, "HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

"It is so old at this point," she continued. "It's always something about people creating fake s--t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s--t."