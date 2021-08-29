Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Could Not Look More in Love During Italy Trip

See photos and get details about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romantic getaway to Italy, his second plane trip from home since he survived a deadly 2008 crash.

By Corinne Heller Aug 29, 2021 4:10 AMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouples
Watch: Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked more in love than ever as they took their true romance to Italy this weekend.

Their European vacay marked the Blink-182 drummer's second time traveling by air from home and first transatlantic trip since he survived a deadly South Carolina plane crash in 2008.

Travis, 45, who has feared flying since he was a child, and Kourtney, 42, could barely keep their eyes, hands or lips off each other during their visit to Italy. On Friday, Aug. 27, they were photographed cuddling, kissing passionately several times and exchanging affectionate looks as they took in the sights in Genoa and Portofino.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Kourtney shared an Instagram photo of the two making out on a boat. She captioned her post, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

The rocker shared a similar pic of the two, writing, "Italy," and adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney commented, "With you."

Back on land, the two also spent time shopping and were seen grinning as they walked hand-in-hand, holding gelato cones.

 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Romantic Trip to Italy

None of the couple's family members were seen during their visit. The two, who are longtime neighbors, have vacationed together several times since they started dating last December. Earlier this month, Travis joined joined Kourtney and her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble on a short trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The group took Kylie Jenner's private plane.

Their Mexico trip marked Travis' first plane ride since the September 2008 chartered jet crash that killed four people and severely injured him and good friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein. On Saturday, Aug. 28, Travis shared on his Instagram Story a photo tribute to the fellow musician, who died of a drug overdose several months after the accident.

He and Kourtney have shared many photos from their trip to Italy and the rocker even posted an image he took from their plane ride to the country. See pics of the lovebirds on vacation below:

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Welcome to Italy

In late August 2021, Kourtney and Travis flew to Italy for a romantic trip. It marked his second air trip away from home and his first transatlantic flight since he survived a 2008 plane crash. They visited Genoa and Portofino.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"That's Amore"

Kourtney captioned this Instagram photo, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Sealed With a Kiss

"Italy," Travis captioned this Instagram pic, adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney responded, "With you."

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Bottoms Up

The two toast their romance.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
All Smiles

The two grin as they enjoy their gelato cones.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Cuddles

Travis nuzzles his girlfriend.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Ya Got Something There...

Adorbs!

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
PDA Alert

The two enjoy a makeout sesh.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Getting Cozy

The two cuddle together.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
More PDA

The two could not keep their hands or lips off each other.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Facing His Fears

Travis shares this pic from a plane en route to Italy, his second air trip headed away from home and first transatlantic flight since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Wake-Up Call

Nothing like fresh Italian coffee to wake you up.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Carbs Carbs Carbs

Who doesn't love Italian bread?

Instagram / Travis Barker
Water Ride

Travis relaxes on the water.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Sweet Treats

The two enjoy some gelato.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Pasta Pasta

The two enjoy some Trofie pasta.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Yum

They two enjoy more pasta.

Instagram / Travis Barker
So Peaceful

The two relax on a boat.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Boat Trip

The two enjoy some time on the water.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Admiring the Art

Travis takes in the sights.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Abbey of San Fruttuoso

Travis shared this waterfront pic.

Trending Stories

1

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

2

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

3

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

4

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Engaged

5

Inside Chadwick Boseman's Inspiring Private Love Story

Latest News

Oh, We'll Bring These 20 Bring It On Secrets, Don't Worry

14 Car Must-Haves for Your Next Road Trip

Achieve the Perfect Manicure with the Orly x Lisa Frank Collection

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Tarte, Philosophy, Foreo & More

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns at First Event Since Pregnancy Reveal