John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

Watch : John Stamos Spitballs Idea for Another "Fuller House" Reboot

John Stamos recently spent some time in a hospital but don't worry, the Fuller House alum is OK.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the actor posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown and cap. He also shared a pic of a bandage on the palm of his hand.

"Damn you #Triggerfinger!" Stamos wrote. "I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out! Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me. I'll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo."

Trigger finger occurs when a finger or thumb locks up bent position, often from repeated use. While most cases resolve with rest and time, severe cases require surgery to alleviate the inflamed tendon. The condition can affect anyone, including musicians. Stamos often performs onstage as a drummer for the Beach Boys.