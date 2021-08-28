Lupita Nyong'o Honors Chadwick Boseman With Rare Photo on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Chadwick Boseman's Hollywood legacy continues to shine bright.
It's been a year since the Black Panther actor passed away at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.
However, following the news about Chadwick's death, friends, family members and fans have continued to keep his life and legacy alive with heartwarming tributes and endearing stories about their personal experiences with the late Marvel star.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Lupita Nyong'o, who starred in Black Panther with the actor and was one of his close friends, did just that. Taking to social media, Lupita honored Chadwick with a special message and candid snapshot of the two attending the 2018 MoMA Contenders Screening and Q&A of the Marvel film, in which he played the breakout role.
"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," the Oscar winner captioned her post. "I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."
Many expressed their heartache and own sweet tributes in Lupita's comment section.
"My heart," Viola Davis replied with two heartbroken emojis. Respect actress Saycon Sengbloh sharing, "He was like the sun."
"Holding space for your heart today," The Talk's Elaine Welteroth added.
Lupita wasn't the only A-lister to dedicate a post to the late Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actor on social media. Josh Gad, who starred in the 2017 film Marshall with Chadwick, paid tribute to him on Twitter.
"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt,' Josh wrote. "But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever."
Marvel star Mark Ruffalo also honored Chadwick on Twitter, sharing, "Can't believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman."
"Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman," Marvel Studios captioned its Twitter message.
Just last week, Chadwick's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, left viewers in awe after she performed an emotional rendition of Eddie Heywood's "I'll Be Seeing You" during the televised Stand Up to Cancer special.
The event's co-host Anthony Anderson introduced Taylor with a heartfelt tribute of his own.
"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," Anthony said, per Entertainment Weekly. "The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me—a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband."
He continued, "Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them. Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone."
Click here to read through Chadwick's life and immeasurable legacy.