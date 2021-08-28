Will There Be an Entourage Revival? Here's What the Show's Creator Says

Will Vince, Turtle, E, Drama and Ari Gold party together once more?
Over the last few months, there have been whisperings online about a possible revival or reboot of the hit HBO comedy series Entourage. On Friday, Aug. 27, franchise creator Doug Ellin was asked about the rumors in an encounter with TMZ in Los Angeles.
"I wouldn't do it without the five of them," he said, referring to original cast Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Jeremy Piven. "Mark Wahlberg just needs to call HBO and make it happen and all will be good."
Ellin's original series was executive produced by Wahlberg and loosely based on his life as an East Coaster trying to make it in Hollywood. The show aired for eight seasons until 2011—and the 10th anniversary of the series finale is coming up in September. In 2015, an Enourage sequel movie was released.
Ellin acknowledged to TMZ that "people are talking" about a revival, adding, "We'll see. I have not made a specific interaction with them yet but I have a lot of stuff about how I can do this, if it happens, because I've had so much free time during the pandemic. So I've written stuff. I've got a lot of ideas."
Grenier, who played main character Vincent "Vince" Chase, has not ruled out reprising his breakout role.
"First, I'll look at the deal," he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this week. "What is it? What are we doing? I'm pretty open to anything."
The star, who has been busy living the farm life in Texas, added, "I'm pretty focused right now, but if there's an opportunity to reboot Entourage, I'd certainly take a look."
If Entourage were revived, it would join a growing list of other sequel series in the works. Several reboots are also being developed. See the list below: