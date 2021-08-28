Titletown High Is the Real-Life Friday Night Lights for Gen Z

Watch : Michael B. Jordan Hopes for "Friday Night Lights" Reunion

Swap "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose!" for "Do you want it?" and you've got your first parallel between Friday Night Lights and Netflix's newest docuseries, Titletown High.

The eight-episode first season, which debuted on the streaming service Aug. 27, follows the lives of teenagers in a Georgia town, where Friday night football is king. Love triangles, drama and rivalries emerge as the football players at Valdosta High School eye a coveted prize: the state championship trophy.

Sound familiar? Well, that's essentially the plot of NBC's Friday Night Lights, which premiered on the Peacock network in 2006 and ran for five seasons. Kyle Chandler led the series as stern, yet empathetic Coach Eric Taylor. While Coach Taylor often treated the Dillon Panthers like his own children, the real-life coach leading the Valdosta Wildcats—named Rush Propst—is more known for his tough love approach.