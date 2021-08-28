Travis Barker Jets Off to Italy With Kourtney Kardashian and Honors Late DJ AM

Watch : Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash

For Travis Barker, love continues to triumph over fear as he also takes time to keep a beloved friend in his heart.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer recently flew to Italy with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, marking his second air trip headed away from home by jet and his first transatlantic flight since he survived a deadly plane crash in the United States almost 13 years ago.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Travis shared a nighttime image of the ground taken from the air. He then posted a publicity photo of late friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein. The two were the only survivors of a September 2008 crash of a chartered plane in South Carolina. DJ AM helped save Travis' life by putting out flames that engulfed his body with the shirt off of his own back. Both men were badly burned in the accident. Less than a year after the plane incident, DJ AM died of a drug overdose.