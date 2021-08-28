Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Tyler Baltierra

It's an extra special day in the Lowell-Baltierra household.
Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have welcomed another baby girl into the world.
"She's here & she's perfect!" he wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday, Aug. 28, sharing a short video of the couple's newborn daughter squirming while swaddled in a blanket inside a hospital bassinet.
The couple has not revealed the name of their rainbow baby. But in his post, Tyler, 29, included a crying emoji, a heart eyes emoji and a rose emoji. Half a day earlier, Catelynn, 29, wrote on Instagram, "Baby R is on her way...send positive vibes."
Their new arrival comes after Catelynn shared news in December 2020 that she had experienced a pregnancy loss. As for why she wanted to share it with fans, the MTV star said she realized other moms experienced similar situations.
"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this," she wrote on social media. "This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone."
Fans first met Catelynn and Tyler when they appeared on 16 and Pregnant back in 2009. Cameras rolled as the then-high school students chose to place their first daughter Carly up for adoption. She is now 11 years old and remains in touch with her birth parents.
In recent years, the couple has continued to document their family life that now includes daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, on Teen Mom OG. In fact, Catelynn will document her pregnancy journey on a new season kicking off Sept. 7.
While some fans tune in to see Tyler and Catelynn's life as parents, many viewers root for the couple who experienced a trial separation in 2019 and continue to be open about their mental health struggles.
"When it comes to mental health stuff, miscarriage stuff, I feel like I'm always open and honest about it even if it's hard to do it just because it makes people realize that they are not alone and somebody else has gone through it," Catelynn explained to E! News in January. "I think that's really important for us as humans to see that and in a way, it helps me too when I get fans reaching out to me saying, ‘Oh my gosh. That has happened to me too and now I have four beautiful children.'"
The Conquering Chaos author added, "I can help people realize they're not alone and then I can realize I'm not alone too."
Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV.