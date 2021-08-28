Erika Jayne Sued for $25 Million in Tom Girardi’s Bankruptcy Case

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reveals Thoughts on Whether Erika Jayne Knew Anything

Erika Jayne owes $25 million to her estranged husband's law firm, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Aug. 26 and obtained by E! News.

The trustee behind the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case sued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, for more than $25.5 million plus interest, after Erika allegedly paid for her "extravagant lifestyle" using firm funds.

"The glam cannot be supported by a sham," trustee Elissa Miller states in the first amended complaint.

Erika, along with her EJ Global and Pretty Mess companies, allegedly received jewelry and other luxury items that were purchased using funds from Tom Girardi's Girardi Keese company.

"Erika has taken the ludicrous position that since she did not receive the payments directly from the [firm] she is not liable," the suit states.

It continues, "She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly. The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility."

Per the lawsuit, $14 million was charged on her American Express card and another $11 million was paid to shopping vendors.