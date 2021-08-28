Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lauren Conrad Finally Reveals If She's Ever Seen The Hills: New Beginnings

Lauren Conrad admitted that watching reality TV is “a little triggering” for her. But is she keeping up with The Hills: New Beginnings? She says…

By Lindsay Weinberg Aug 28, 2021 1:49 AMTags
Reality TVThe HillsLauren ConradCelebrities
Watch: Heidi Montag Says Lauren Conrad Should Have Been Like Kylie Jenner

Lauren Conrad is over the hill when it comes to her interest in reality TV. 

Even as many of her former co-stars banded together for The Hills reboot, she kept her distance and hasn't yet appeared on New Beginnings, which had its season two finale on Aug. 4. 

But has the reality-star-turned-fashion-designer been following along by watching Brody JennerHeidi MontagSpencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge from the comfort of her couch? 

"I honestly haven't seen it," Lauren confessed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 27. 

But don't make a mountain out of a molehill. She gave the reboot her blessing, saying, "I think it's great. I'm glad that they were able to do it again."

Lauren, 35, also revealed her reason as to why she's done with that chapter of her life, and apparently it has nothing to do with off-screen drama. "I actually don't really watch any reality television," she spilled, adding that "it's a little triggering for me" after starring in The Hills from 2006 to 2009.

photos
The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

Frankie Delgado previously said Lauren wouldn't be on New Beginnings because "she's moved on to bigger and better things."

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Instead, she's now focusing her energy on her other businesses and motherhood. "What's really exciting right now is my younger son, who's about to turn 2, is really kind of becoming a little person," Lauren explained of son Charlie. "And up until this point, he's just kind of been baby brother. But now I'm watching my sons develop a friendship and they're wild!"

Lauren—who also shares Liam, 4 with husband William Tell—went on to say that their house is quite "wild" right now. "It's noisy and messy and whatever," she teased. "But it's really cool to watch them create this bond, and that's been really exciting."

And while she might be over The Hills, we certainly aren't. Join us in taking a look back at some of the show's most salacious moments.

