Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bates family, roll call!

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart are expecting their second baby together, E! News can exclusively reveal. Carlin and Evan's bundle of joy will join big sister Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020.

"Stewart Baby No. 2 is coming in 2022!" the couple shares with E! News. "Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness and midnight snacks begin! Every single part of the baby journey is worth it!"

Between sharing memories on their "Stew Crew" YouTube channel, co-owning the Bates Sisters Boutique with her family members and Evan's electrician career, Carlin admits their "daily lives are pretty full." Nothing compares to being parents though, with the 23-year-old calling it "the best and absolutely most rewarding part of our story."

Fans can keep up with Carlin and the rest of Gil and Kelly Bates' 19 children by watching all seasons of Bringing Up Bates (including special episodes dedicated to all things babies!) on UP Faith & Family.