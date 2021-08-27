Reese Witherspoon Recalls Having to "Muscle Through" Early Motherhood Due to Lack of "Support"

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Reese Witherspoon's first months as a mother were not just like heaven.

In the latest episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, the mother of three spoke to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman about the challenges she faced when she and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed their daughter Ava Phillippe.

"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work," the 45-year-old actress shared. "I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious."

She remarked that she "couldn't have worked" through Ava's first few months of life, before acknowledging, "I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work but it's just not a one-person job."

The Legally Blonde actress added, "I would even say it's not a two-person job."

Reese gave birth to Ava in September 1999, when the star was 23, about two months after she and her Cruel Intentions co-star wed at a South Carolina plantation.