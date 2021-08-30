Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Smashbox, Tula, Clinique & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin Aug 30, 2021 10:00 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-COMM: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 2

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Kate Somerville, Tula, Smashbox, Clinique, and more. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). 

read
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dishes on Her Beauty Line & Shares Insider Tips for the Best Makeup Application

Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment

This game-changing spot treatment effectively clears blemishes, reduces redness, and eliminates under-the-surface pimples before they appear.

$26
$13
Ulta

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

This moisturizer also targets fine lines & improve skin suppleness. Skin appears balanced, more even-toned, and hydrated with continued use. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and ages.

$52
$26
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

3

Decoding Kanye West's Donda Album, Which References Kim

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

This is basically many products in one. It's infused with primer, has SPF, delivers a lightweight coverage, and hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours. It primes, perfects, protects & hydrates in one easy step.

$38
$19
Ulta

Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder Foundation

This incredibly popular pressed powder absorbs shine. It has an oil-free formula and a sheer texture that gives your skin a perfectly matte appearance. This is a godsend for oily skin. You will always look and feel fresh if you keep this powder on hand.

$31
$16
Ulta

Clinique Almost Powder Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 18 Foundation

If you want that "no makeup" makeup look, then go for the Clinique Almost Powder Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 18 Foundation. You'll get the coverage you desire, but it's so lightweight that you'll hardly even feel that it's on.

$31
$16
Ulta

Clinique Stay-Matte Invisible Blotting Powder

Blot away oil and shine without leaving a trace of powder behind. Your skin will stay matte and look fresh with the Clinique Stay-Matte Invisible Blotting Powder in your makeup bag.

$31
$16
Ulta

If you're looking for more great beauty deals, this $5 mascara has 117,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon.

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

3

Decoding Kanye West's Donda Album, Which References Kim

4

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

5

BiP's Maurissa Addresses Critics After Intimate Date With Riley

Latest News

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Tula & More

What’s Not to Love About Cameron Diaz and Her Iconic Rom-Coms?

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

Sarah Paulson Shares "Regret" After Wearing Fat Suit as Linda Tripp

Exclusive

Simone Biles Admits It "Just Sucks" the Way the Olympics Turned Out

NeNe Leakes Says Husband Is "Losing His Life" Amid Cancer Battle

14 Coloring Books For the Pop Culture-Obsessed