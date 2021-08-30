Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Smashbox, Tula, Clinique & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Kate Somerville, Tula, Smashbox, Clinique, and more. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices).
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
This game-changing spot treatment effectively clears blemishes, reduces redness, and eliminates under-the-surface pimples before they appear.
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
This moisturizer also targets fine lines & improve skin suppleness. Skin appears balanced, more even-toned, and hydrated with continued use. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and ages.
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
This is basically many products in one. It's infused with primer, has SPF, delivers a lightweight coverage, and hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours. It primes, perfects, protects & hydrates in one easy step.
Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder Foundation
This incredibly popular pressed powder absorbs shine. It has an oil-free formula and a sheer texture that gives your skin a perfectly matte appearance. This is a godsend for oily skin. You will always look and feel fresh if you keep this powder on hand.
Clinique Almost Powder Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 18 Foundation
If you want that "no makeup" makeup look, then go for the Clinique Almost Powder Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 18 Foundation. You'll get the coverage you desire, but it's so lightweight that you'll hardly even feel that it's on.
Clinique Stay-Matte Invisible Blotting Powder
Blot away oil and shine without leaving a trace of powder behind. Your skin will stay matte and look fresh with the Clinique Stay-Matte Invisible Blotting Powder in your makeup bag.
