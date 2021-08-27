Pink Mourns Her Father's Death With Touching Tribute

Pink has bid a somber farewell to her father.
On Aug. 26, the singer shared an Instagram tribute honoring Jim Moore following his passing. "Til forever," Pink captioned two photos of her dancing with her dad, one as a young girl and then again as an adult.
While Jim's cause of death is not known, it was only a year ago that Pink first confirmed her father was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. In July 2020, the 41-year-old said he had completed his second round of treatment when he fractured his back falling off a ladder.
Despite undergoing surgery, Pink wrote on Instagram that he was, "Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better."
"He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles," she wrote at the time. "oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."
Earlier this week, Pink also shared a 2007 photo from when she brought her dad onstage to sing a song he wrote while serving in the Vietnam War.
During the performance, Pink called Jim her "favorite person in the whole world," adding, "He wrote a song about 40 years ago in Vietnam. And I think it's important today because it's a soldier's cry and we're producing them by the thousands."
Pink, who raises 10-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, touched on the unique bond she shared with Jim, who she lovingly called "daddy-sir," in a 2018 Father's Day post.
Reflecting on the time that Jim rushed to her side following Pink and Carey's brief separation in 2008, the performer wrote, "He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked."
"He made me feel important," Pink continued. "He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself. I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids."