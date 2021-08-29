Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Tarte, Philosophy, Foreo & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Tarte, Philosophy, Foreo, and more. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). There's also a special surprise deal that is not on the calendar.
Tarte Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation
Tarte's Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation is available in 46 shades with a lightweight, full-cover matte finish. This foundation minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines, redness and wrinkles, without looking cakey.
Foreo LUNA Mini 3
The LUNA Mini 3 is a powerful, yet gentle cleansing device. It's waterproof and can be used 400 times after just one full charge. It's available in pink and mint.
Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer
Hydrate and glow with the Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer. It delivers a cooling burst of hydration for 72 hours, making sure your skin is perfectly primed for makeup.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is the an instant eye lift in a bottle. It diffuses light, giving a blurred look to the skin and turning back the clock on tired-looking under eyes.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Powder
This talc-free powder has a 12-hour wear. It's made with diamond powder to blur and diffuse imperfections. The mineral pigments soothe and soften the skin.
