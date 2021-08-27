Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Have to See This Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Residents of Morgan County, Ala., seem to have a celebrity in their presence. Lieutenant Eric Fields has become a local star, as fans “swear up and down” he’s actually Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Imagine getting stopped by the police and you look over, and it's the real life Hobbs. 

Fast & Furious fans in Alabama are convinced one local officer is actually Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson—because he looks like his identical twin! 

In the past couple weeks, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has shared two photos of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields in a tight tan T-shirt and black aviators. The Facebook posts blew up with fans flipping out over the ripped celebrity doppelganger, who also has a shaved head. 

"Wow, I would have sworn he [was] the Rock!" one wrote on Facebook. Another teased, "Nice try Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you guys got The Rock working there part time, don't you?" 

A local TikToker shared the photos in a video that's racked up 320,000 likes. "People swear up and down it's him," she said. "This is insane… You cannot tell me that is not Mr. Dwayne." 

It sounds like Fields has already become somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown. The Sheriff's Office stated that an employee at the Hartselle Walmart asked another officer if he could meet Fields. 

photos
Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Photos

"Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him," the office wrote on Facebook, along with their selfie.

Fields, 37, told Advance Local how he feels being a lookalike of the Jumanji star, who has 265 million Instagram followers. He said it's been "a running joke" for years: "I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."  

He explained, "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess." 

Of course, there's some pressure associated with looking like one of the most famous (and most muscular) stars in Hollywood.

"I don't want to disappoint anybody," Fields told the outlet. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect." 

NBC

Fields said he'll sometimes do an impression of Johnson or Diesel if asked.

The officer added, "I just plan on being me. I'll cut up. I'm a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I'll play along. I really couldn't be anybody but me. I'm just glad I could be part of someone's happiness and laughter."

See more trippy celebrity doppelgangers below. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, TikTok
Margot Robbie

What do you think? Does this TikTok star totally resemble Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn or what?

TikTok/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift

Not a twin from your dreams! Social media users had to ask "Tswift is that you boo," after TikToker Ashley (@traumarn13) blew up over her bathtub laundry routine. Taylor Swift has met her match. 

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock: TikTok
Prince Harry

Fans couldn't get over how much the duke and this dad look alike! Even the doppelgänger's own child was confused after seeing Prince Harry's photo on the cover of a magazine.

Warner Bros. Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, TikTok
Daniel Radcliffe

You're a wizard, Harry...er, Felix. Fans couldn't believe how much French recording artist Felix Lalo looked like the Harry Potter actor, with one follower writing, "You are his clone. I thought you were him. Wow."

 

tiktok, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

Not only does this doppelgänger resemble the singer, but he's also performed as him. He even has a website in which he's dubbed "Ed Sheeran's Double." However, the social media star's real name is Nic and he lives in Germany. 

Twitter/BACKGRID
Harry Styles

After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. One customer even asked, "Are you Harry Styles? We're literally listening to your song right now."

Instagram
Ariana Grande

Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of Ariana Grande. In fact, the social media star has more than 10.3 million followers and frequently rocks looks inspired by the singer in videos. And Grande has seen the posts When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Swole sisters? Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.

"I was like, ‘No, I'm not J. Lo, I'm J from Houston,'" Garry told KHOU in terms of the viral reaction to their similarities. "It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J. Lo."

 

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses. 

"The first time someone mentioned it was on Instagram," IJzerman told Refinery29 in 2017. "When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,' so that's the moment I realized it might be true!"

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna

Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "Almost drop my phone. how?" And she wasn't the only one. "Looks like your mini me," one follower wrote. Added another fan, "Really she looks a lot like you."

Instagram
Ariana Grande (Again!)

Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"

Twitter/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it went viral and caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger Scarlett Johansson. The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress' words, got "kind of trashed!" 

"Oh my gosh, I have a doppelganger," ScarJo said on The Late Show in 2017. "This grandson posted it on Reddit and I don't have any social media presence. This came to me purely because people were like, 'Oh my God, you have a doppelganger and it's crazy. So I looked at this link online."

Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo. His followers think so, too! "You look like young @leonardodicaprio," one wrote. Added another fan, "@leonardodicaprio You should know your double."

_aprilgloria; Getty Images
Taylor Swift

When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star. Even fans couldn't get over how similar they looked as the photos went viral.

Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran (Again!)

A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

20th Television
Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden. As the full-time pastor put it, "Every single day of my life, people will come up to me and call me Steve Harvey."

Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015. 

"I am extremely flattered to be compared to the amazing Angelina Jolie!" Marr wrote in part of a 2015 Facebook post. "Thank you to those of you who took the time to comment on these articles/Instagram/blogs etc some of the comments are so lovely and it is very admirable and quite refreshing actually to see girls (and guys) saying kind things even though they don't know me, so thank you so much!!"

