Bestselling Adidas Sneakers for $37? Shop This Amazon Sale Now!

We all know how cool these Adidas Grand Court Sneakers look, but they are also incredibly comfortable. Check out some of the reviews from elated Amazon customers below.

An Amazon customer shared how these sneakers were the ideal shoe during a stressful situation, writing, "I love these. I ordered them right before a trip to Ireland for Christmas as a last minute packing addition. I'm so glad I did, after having my luggage lost and these being the shoes I was wearing we walked over 15,000 steps a day, through rain and mud and my feet stayed dry and warm and more importantly they were so comfy! Definitely my go to travel sneakers!"

One shopper raved, "These are absolutely the most comfortable sneakers I've ever owned (Converse, Vans, Nike). The cloud foam insoles are amazing and my bad toe (little toe, right foot) doesn't hurt. They remind of the Simples I wore in high school but more comfortable. For reference I have high arches and teach so I'm on my feet all day. Did I also mention that they are adorable?"

Another customer shared, "The most comfortable tennis shoes I have ever owned. I have very wide feet and these are super comfortable I normally wear a size 8 and the 8 is what I ordered and they're perfect. I can even wear double thick socks for warmth in the winter time with these shoes."

A reviewer posted, "I was looking for a sneaker that is comfy enough to wear while bartending and waitressing. These sneakers are SO COMFY. After having them on for about 15 minutes, not stiff at all!"

"I am a hospice nurse, so I have some flexibility on what shoes I am allowed to wear. I have tried about every "nurse" shoe there is and I find them to be clunky. I love these sneakers and so many of my patients and their families comment on the cuteness of them. More importantly, they are so comfy and they go with everything. I have always been an Adidas fan as they were the first sneakers I had as a kid," an Amazon shopper shared.

Someone else shared, "I am in love with these shoes. Not only are they extremely cool, but they are extremely comfortable!"

Of course, we can't forget about style. One Amazon shopper said, "After seeing so much fashion paired with sneakers, and Adidas in particular, I decided to try these. They are really comfortable and look great."

And, then there's the pop culture of it all. Another Adidas fan said, "I always wanted to buy these but for whatever reason I did not have the opportunity to order them, so I finally did and I am very excited to finally have them. The quality is great, they are super comfortable, and the look is simply AWESOME! I love Freddie Mercury, so these remind me of one of his most memorable concerts because he was wearing a pair of these. Overall, I highly recommend them!"