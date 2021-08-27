Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chip Gaines Debuts Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation—He's Bald!

Cut. It. Out! To raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines said goodbye to his long locks in a hair transformation you need to see to believe.

Chip Gaines is taking it all off for a good cause.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the Fixer Upper star followed through with his fundraising challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by cutting his long tresses and debuting a brand-new bald head. 

"And just like that.. it's gone!" Chip wrote on Instagram with video of the highly anticipated cut. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of…Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you! #ChipInForStJude."

With a little help from wife Joanna Gaines, Chip got his hair cut alongside 16-year-old St. Jude patient Bailey. At age 12, Bailey was referred to St. Jude for treatment of bone cancer. Today, the high school student is cancer-free—and now free of his shaggy hair too.

So what has been the reaction so far? Joanna is more than impressed with her husband's fundraising campaign, but a part of her had gotten used to the ponytails. As she previously wrote on Instagram, "I never thought I'd say this, but I think I'm going to miss it @chipgaines."

Chip & Joanna Gaines' Sweetest Family Snaps

This isn't the first time Chip has used his hair to raise funds for a cause close to his heart. Back in 2017, Chip's first "Operation Haircut" raised $230,000 for St. Jude via social media.

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have provided an incredible amount of love, kindness and support to the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the years," St. Jude's fundraising and awareness organization said in a statement. "We're thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving determined his bold new look. Their support in funds generated will help St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for catastrophic childhood diseases worldwide and ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude."

