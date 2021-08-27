Chip Gaines Debuts Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation—He's Bald!

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Chip Gaines is taking it all off for a good cause.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the Fixer Upper star followed through with his fundraising challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by cutting his long tresses and debuting a brand-new bald head.

"And just like that.. it's gone!" Chip wrote on Instagram with video of the highly anticipated cut. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of…Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you! #ChipInForStJude."

With a little help from wife Joanna Gaines, Chip got his hair cut alongside 16-year-old St. Jude patient Bailey. At age 12, Bailey was referred to St. Jude for treatment of bone cancer. Today, the high school student is cancer-free—and now free of his shaggy hair too.

So what has been the reaction so far? Joanna is more than impressed with her husband's fundraising campaign, but a part of her had gotten used to the ponytails. As she previously wrote on Instagram, "I never thought I'd say this, but I think I'm going to miss it @chipgaines."