This Week in Celebrity Style: Olivia Rodrigo, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson & More

Here's how you can twin with your fave celeb.

By Emily Spain Aug 27, 2021 6:25 PMTags
E-Comm: Weekly Celeb Style Guide. Kelly Clarkson, Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne JohnsonGetty Images; Instagram; Stoianov / BACKGRID

Is it just us or did this week feel really, really long? Whether it went by fast for you or not, we made it to Friday all thanks to some online shopping and deep breathing. And by online shopping, we mean scouring the internet to find the exact outfits our favorite celebs wore this week. Since sharing is caring, we rounded up our findings, so you can cop the same fits as stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot and more.

Instagram

Wonder Woman in real life and on the screen, aka Gal Gadottook to Instagram to show off her coordinated #workingmom fit. Her green-hued set is from Tkees, and it's perfect for looking put together on travel days, hanging around the house or weekend coffee runs.

GAMR/RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

Gal Gadot isn't the only star to rep Tkees's super comfy loungewear this week! Singer Katy Perry stepped out in West Hollywood wearing the brand's Relaxed Jogger and Relaxed Hoodie tied around her waist. We don't know about you, but it's comforting to know our style icons appreciate a coordinating sweatsuit as much as we do.

Instagram

This week, our queen Olivia Rodrigo celebrated having her Sour vinyl records available at the famous Amoeba record store in Hollywood, Calif. In typical cool girl fashion, she wore the cutest crochet skirt paired with a Raf Simons knit sweater and knee-high Dr. Martens.

SPOT / BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens is truly the queen of activewear! The Princess Switch actress never misses when she's headed to and from her workouts. A few days ago, she rocked a monochromatic set from Fabletics, and we are obsessed! 

Stoianov / BACKGRID

Dwayne Johnson made sure to show up to the gym in style and with a smile on his face! He repped a tank and shorts from his bestselling Under Armour collection. So, if you're trying to up your style game at the gym but don't want to sacrifice comfort or functionality, take a fashion cue from "The Rock."

Noam Galai/GC Images

Kelly Clarkson is another celeb that never misses when it comes to fashion! The talkshow host wore a chic DVF wrap dress and Converse sneakers to film a music video with pal Kristin Chenoweth. We are obsessed with the silhouette and mix of prints on this chiffon dress!

LRR / BACKGRID

Note to self: Starting pairing oversized blazers with activewear sets! Actress Cara Santana served up a super trendy look this week after leaving the gym. The Sporty & Rich bike shorts and tank paired with her Marc Jacobs tote bag make for the perfect off-duty monochromatic look.

Want these outfits for yourself? Below, we rounded up all the places you can buy these celeb-approved looks.

The Core Short

Whether you need a cozy fit for traveling, hanging out at home or an on-set look like Gal Gadot, look no further than Tkees. This celeb-loved short and hoodie duo is available in a ton of colors to match your aesthetic.

$95
Tkees
Hoodie $135
Tkees

Sporty & Rich Printed Stretch Shorts & Bra

We love a good bike shorts and sports bra combo, and so does Cara Santana. You'll look super put together when you're headed to get a PSL post-pilates.

Shorts $130
Net-A-Porter
Bra $105
Net-A-Porter

Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag

Sometimes a small crossbody bag doesn't cut it! This large canvas tote will fit all your must-haves while you're on the go.

$195
Marc Jacobs
$195
Bloomingdales

Oasis High-Waisted Shine 7/8 Legging

How fun is this sheen legging and tank from Fabletics? Both are available in sizes XXS-4X and have a buttery soft construction to help you run, stretch or tone up in style. Plus, if you sign up for a membership, you can score major savings on this set.

Leggings $75
Fabletics
Tank $16
Fabletics

Raf Simons Teenage Dreams Intarsia Knit Jumper

Look uber-trendy while you're listening to "Driver's License" or "Deja Vu" for the millionth time with this knit sweater.

$935
$748
FarFetch
$948
$816
Cettire

Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Knee High Boot

If you get the sweater, you'll also need these knee high boots to complete the look. They're perfect for the upcoming fall and winter months.

$220
Dr. Martens
$220
Nordstrom

Men's Project Rock Property Of Tank

If you're aspiring to be like "The Rock," take your gym style up a notch with this tank top from his Under Armour line.

$38
Under Armour

Men's Project Rock Iso-Chill Shorts

Get these shorts to complete the fit. They have a 4-way stretch, plus Iso-Chill mesh panels for added ventilation where you need it.

$65
Under Armour

Sol Ruffled Mini Wrap Dress in Charlottenburg Floral & 3D Dots

Talk about the perfect dress for fall! The mix of contrasting floral and polka dot prints, in addition to the flattering tie-waist, is sure to help you garner a ton of compliments.

$598
DVF
$598
Orchard Mile

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker - Women's

We love how Kelly paired her DVF wrap dress with these classic Chuck Taylor tennis shoes. See it's all about mixing high and low fashion, even in Hollywood!

$55
DSW
$55
Nordstrom

Ready for more celeb-inspired style? Check out the face masks that Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and more stars wear on repeat.

