Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Really Stand After Intimate Donda Event

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Recreate Wedding During "Donda" Concert

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white...

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got the Internet talking once again when they re-created their wedding at the latest Donda listening party. During the final song, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown for a moment you have to see to believe.

While some fans thought the act could symbolize that the exes are back together, multiple sources exclusively tell E! News it's just not the case.

"Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the KKW Beauty founder explained. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."

A second source added that Kim realizes how special this new album, which is dedicated to Kanye's late mother, Donda West, is for the rapper. When she was asked to be part of the event at Chicago's Soldier Field, the mom of four happily agreed.