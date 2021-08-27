Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristen Stewart's Orange Hair Will Make You Forget She's Playing Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is starring as blond Princess Diana on the silver screen, but in real life, she's got an orange mane. See the star's new look below.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 27, 2021 5:35 PMTags
Kristen StewartHairCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

All hail Kristen Stewart, the queen of hair transformation. 

Just as fans lifted their chins off the ground after watching the first trailer for the actress' upcoming turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, the star has debuted another new look off-camera. 

On Aug. 26, Stewart stepped out in Los Angeles, revealing an orange-tinged mane as she walked with girlfriend Dylan Meyer. While it's unclear what inspired Stewart's latest 'do, it's a change from the blond coif she's been sporting to portray the late Princess of Wales in the highly anticipated upcoming biopic, directed by Jackie's Pablo Larraín

Her version of the royal's signature accent took center stage in the trailer released on Thursday, Aug. 26, sparking headlines and garnering compliments. As one YouTube comment read, "KStew coming for her Oscar nomination."

The 31-year-old actress has been a notable hair chameleon during her years in the spotlight, having rocked shades of brown, blond and red at varying lengths. 

photos
Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

Keep scrolling for more epic celebrity hair transformations. Orange you glad you clicked? (Sorry, we had to.)

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Edgiest Hair Makeover Yet

2

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

3

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Made From DONDA Events

4

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Engaged

5
Exclusive

Get to Know The Circle's Season 3 Cast

Latest News

Kristen Stewart's Orange Hair Is a Major Change From Princess Diana

Exclusive

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Why Whitney Feels "Unlovable"

Exclusive

See Chad Michael Murray Go Full Ted Bundy for a Bone-Chilling New Role

Exclusive

Did Steven and Martine Just Get Engaged on Love in Paradise?!

Exclusive

Get to Know The Circle's Season 3 Cast

Orlando Bloom Recalls Nearly Fatal 1998 Fall That "Crushed" His Spine

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Engaged